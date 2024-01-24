Pressure builds for Transnet bailout ‘to avoid another Eskom disaster’
Futuregrowth urges the government to inject cash or take over debt to free the company from its R130bn debt
24 January 2024 - 05:00
Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors, says taxpayers taking over Transnet debt or a capital injection are the most logical ways to free the company from its R130bn debt, which incurs more than R1bn a month in interest payments.
Pressure is building on the Treasury to bail out the company, whose sprawling logistics infrastructure spanning railway lines, ports and terminals makes it a systemic risk to the ailing economy...
