Transnet ignored early warnings of a crisis at Cape Town port
Shipping delays caused by endemic inefficiencies and equipment failures have seen fruit exports fall 14% from a year earlier
23 January 2024 - 23:16
State-owned logistics firm Transnet was warned of an impending crisis at the Port of Cape Town but instead turned a blind eye to warnings from organised business and the Western Cape government, according to a document seen by Business Day.
Equipment breakdowns and a lack of maintenance have caused backlogs and delays at the port, resulting in plummeting export figures and exporters losing billions of rand in revenue...
