Gauteng government defends R40m power project
Opposition parties have criticised the programme as amounting to electioneering
24 January 2024 - 15:23
The Gauteng government has defended its multimillion-rand power transformer replacement programme as an important service delivery initiative in SA’s economic heartland.
The R40m programme, a partnership between the ANC-run provincial government, Eskom, and Johannesburg metro’s City Power utility was launched in October 2023 and forms part of the Gauteng Energy Response Plan...
