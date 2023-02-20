National

Gauteng releases R1.2bn to tackle energy crisis

Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong

20 February 2023 - 20:31 Luyolo Mkentane

Gauteng’s provincial government has released R1.2bn to resolve the energy crisis dogging SA’s economic and commercial hub, premier Panyaza Lesufi said in his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday.

The electricity crisis in the country has resulted in factories closing, adding to the high joblessness in the country...

