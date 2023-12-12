Swimming off limits as Durban closes six beaches due to E coli

Beachgoers and visitors face a significant setback after the eThekwini municipality closed six beaches in Durban due to heightened E coli levels. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART.
Beachgoers will have to postpone swimming plans after the eThekwini municipality closed six beaches in Durban due to heightened E coli levels.
The city, in collaboration with Adopt-A-River and Talbot, conducted water quality tests at six Durban beaches. The results indicated critical E coli levels, making the water unsafe for swimming.
Ushaka, Point, South, North, Battery and Country Club beaches were closed due to poor water quality.
City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said a joint sampling of beach water quality testing was conducted on Thursday.
“It is common to have poor water quality when heavy rains continue to batter the city. This results in pollution, including foreign objects, washing from rivers and streams and other water sources into the ocean,” she said.
“Durban has experienced several days of heavy rain since last week, which has also led to the postponement of some outdoor events.”
Ethekwini beaches have been closed due to poor E.coli readings. SUPPLIED
The joint sampling with independent laboratories was being done once a week, in addition to the city’s regular monitoring and routine weekly testing across all23 bathing beaches, she said. The beaches with “poor” water quality have been closed while resampling and monitoring ofbeaches continues.
“The repairs and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure are also ongoing. Significant improvement has been made after extensive flood damage,” said Sisilana.
The DA in eThekwini said as the city enters the festive season and with schools on holiday, the heightened risk of swimming in contaminated water was a matter of concern.
DA eThekwini executive committee member Yogis Govender said beachgoers must recognise that beach water quality results are not provided in real-time.
“Awareness of this crucial fact is vital, and individuals should pay close attention to the dates associated with ‘safe’ pronouncements. The first date indicates when a sample is taken, while the second signifies the date when results are publicly disclosed. Typically results are published a week after sample collection,” she said.
“Dubbed ‘Ecoliweni’, eThekwini has yet to recover from pervasive sewer pollution affecting rivers, streams and oceans. Even if individuals refrain from entering the water, it’s crucial to note E coli can persist in sand for days.”
