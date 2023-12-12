Poland’s new prime minister throws his weight behind Ukraine

Donald Tusk. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Warsaw — Poland’s newly appointed prime minister, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday his country will demand the full mobilisation of the West to help Ukraine, adding it will regain a leadership position in Europe and will be a strong part of Nato.
Poland’s parliament backed Tusk to become prime minister on Monday, ending eight years of nationalist rule and putting the country on track for a thawing of relations with the EU.
Tusk, a former European Council president, will face a vote of confidence later on Tuesday.
“We will ... loudly and decisively demand the full mobilisation of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war,” Tusk said in parliament, presenting his government’s plans.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to hold talks with US leaders on Tuesday, making his case for more US aid for its war against Russia at a time of increasing doubts among many Republican legislators.
Tusk added that Poland’s eastern border will be secure and vowed to quickly solve issues related to a truckers’ protest on several border crossings with Ukraine.
EU leader
Tusk also told parliament Poland will be a loyal ally of the US and it will regain its position as a leader of the EU, but said he will oppose any changes of EU treaties that may disadvantage Poland. “Any attempts to change treaties that are against our interests are out of the question ... no-one will outplay me in the EU,” he said.
He also vowed to “bring back billions of euros” from Brussels this week, referring to EU funds frozen under the previous government due to a row over the rule of law.
“After returning from Brussels, I will go to Tallinn to meet the prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Topics are obvious: the war, safe borders. We will strengthen co-operation with countries that share our views on this matter.”
Reuters
