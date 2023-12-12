Asylum seekers score big win in top court, protecting them and their children
Asylum seekers can now be in SA without threat of deportation while engaging with home affairs to obtain full refugee status
12 December 2023 - 13:13
Asylum seekers and their children can no longer be arrested, detained and deported if they do not renew their temporary visas on time.
The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday the laws enforcing this were unconstitutional and infringed on international law and children’s rights. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.