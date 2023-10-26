ZEP permit holders’ rights at risk if earlier court order is not enforced, HSF says
The HSF says so-called interim orders, in this case the one maintaining permit holders’ rights until June 2024, are not automatically suspended when an appeal is lodged
26 October 2023 - 17:34
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) argued that home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department were “using taxpayers money to try to subvert the will of the court”, and did not offer “a single cogent reason” to oppose a judgment that extended protections for 178,000 Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders to June 2024, the High Court has heard.
In June, the Pretoria high court overturned the minister’s decision to end the permits that same month and in September dismissed home affairs’ leave to appeal. ..
