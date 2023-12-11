Cabinet says yes to plan to break Transnet’s monopoly
Private sector participation under the Freight Logistics Roadmap gets the green signal at a special meeting
11 December 2023 - 15:40
UPDATED 11 December 2023 - 22:58
The cabinet has approved the Freight Logistics Roadmap, which sets out the government’s guidelines for reforms, including increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks.
The road map, approved during a special cabinet meeting on Friday, will be implemented in conjunction with Transnet’s turnaround plan, which aims to stabilise the entity’s finances and operations...
