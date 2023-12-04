Tshwane metro goes to court over demand for higher wages
The metro plans to take the matter to the labour court
04 December 2023 - 15:25
The City of Tshwane on Monday said it is going to the labour court to challenge a decision by the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) which called on the cash-strapped metro to abide by a multi-term wage deal which the city said was unaffordable.
The capital city applied to the SALGBC to be exempted from implementing the last leg of a three-year pay deal reached in the council in 2021. In September, however, the SALGBC, a platform for the employer and workers to agree on wages and other conditions of employment, dismissed the exemption application...
