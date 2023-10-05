Transnet leadership crisis deepens as cleanout continues
Rail division head Siza Mzimela informed staff on Thursday morning that she was resigning
05 October 2023 - 09:46
UPDATED 05 October 2023 - 22:50
The leadership crisis at state logistics company Transnet has deepened, with the head of the rail division, Siza Mzimela, tendering her resignation on Thursday, days after the abrupt departure of CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini last week.
The exit of the trio from Transnet’s C-suite comes as the drive to reform the organisation gains momentum and as the board prepares to present a performance turnaround strategy to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the end of October...
