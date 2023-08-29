US crypto exchange halts deposits from SA clients
Decision by US based Kraken comes after the Financial Action Task Force greylisted SA in February
29 August 2023 - 19:31
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has suspended deposits from SA clients after its banking partner put SA on a money laundering watch list.
Business Day understands that Kraken on Friday told its users will no longer accept deposits from clients in SA...
