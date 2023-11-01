Opposition parties, labour reject ‘austerity budget’
Finance minister criticised for failing to help SA’s struggling households with cuts to taxes and fuel levy
01 November 2023 - 18:30
Opposition political parties and labour federations dismissed the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented to parliament by finance minister Enoch Godongwana as yet another indication the government is failing to steward the economy.
Delivering the MTBPS at parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, Godongwana laid bare the fiscal crisis dogging the country as he highlighted its low economic growth, persistent power cuts, high unemployment and a worrying rise in the cost of living...
