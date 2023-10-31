Latest Treasury data paints a grim picture for Godongwana’s MTBPS
Budget deficit soars to R14.6bn in September from R3.3bn a year earlier, taking the gap in the first six months of the fiscal year to R253bn
31 October 2023 - 16:50
National Treasury’s most recent budget data lays bare the cold, hard reality facing finance minister Enoch Godongwana as he prepares to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
The country is in a precarious fiscal position that requires urgent attention, while surveys show that support for the governing ANC could well fall below 50% in the general elections scheduled for next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.