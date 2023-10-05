These are the worst hit towns in Western Cape after flood

Rescue workers help stranded flood victims to safety after parts of the riverside village of Stanford were flooded recently. Picture: RUBY WALNE.
Western Cape tourist towns Franschhoek and Hermanus were among the worst affected by the recent floods, with more than 60% of businesses experiencing temporary closure, according to preliminary findings of a flood impact study.
Responses to the related survey suggested the five worst affected towns were Franschhoek, Kleinmond, Hermanus, Betty’s Bay and McGregor, with Franschhoek accounting for nearly 12% of respondents.
Other key findings included:
The majority of responses received were from private businesses (accounting for 91%), while it was clear state-owned attractions such as parks, botanical gardens, resorts and camping sites were also affected;
The affected properties were predominantly accommodation establishments (38% of respondents), restaurants/bars/cafes (19%), wine tourism attractions (8%), trail networks (6%) and retail stores (6%).
Forty-four percent of respondents indicated they had insurance cover, but some said not all damage/losses were covered. In addition, 26% of respondents were unsure whether they would be covered by insurance. Twenty-nine percent were not covered.
The preliminary findings helped the province prioritise needs ahead of an expected busy summer tourism season, said Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for finance and economic opportunities.
“Looking ahead, we are expecting a bumper summer season, with 215 international flights per week into Cape Town International Airport from January 2024, up from 191 in the previous season,” she said.
“To make sure we are ready to welcome visitors across the province, I will be hosting an industry readiness event later this month, bringing together key stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector to discuss key preparations for the upcoming summer, including the impact of and mop-up after the storm.”
These are the worst hit towns in Western Cape after flood
Most affected businesses were hit with temporary closure
