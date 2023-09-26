Storm mop-up and recovery operation under way in Western Cape
The province was battered by rains during the weekend
26 September 2023 - 19:33
Clear weather in large parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday allowed provincial government departments to begin a mop-up and recovery operation after long-weekend flooding, which provincial premier Alan Winde says was a one-in-a-century event.
Exceptionally heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday caused several rivers to break their banks, destroying infrastructure, causing electricity outages and flooding homes and farmland in Greater Cape Town and the Overberg, Overstrand and Winelands regions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.