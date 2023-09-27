National

Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82

27 September 2023 - 21:46
by Staff Writer
Aziz Pahad. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aziz Pahad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.

He was 82.

“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.

Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.

The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. 

TimesLIVE

‘When Hope Whispers’ author Zoleka Mandela dies

Family confirms death of granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela
National
1 day ago

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Presidency announces passing of traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation
National
2 weeks ago

Former Anglo and De Beers chair Julian Ogilvie Thompson dies

Ogilvie Thompson spent 46 years with the Anglo group, leading it during SA’s transition to democracy
National
1 month ago
