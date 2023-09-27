Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.
He was 82.
“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.
Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.
The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.
Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82
Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad died on Wednesday evening.
He was 82.
“A patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people throughout his life, former deputy minister Pahad was a dedicated member of the ANC, a brilliant diplomat and strategist who served as an MP and deputy minister for international relations from 1994 to 2008,” his family said in a statement.
Pahad is survived by his wife Angina, brother, children, his granddaughter and extended family members.
The family said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.
TimesLIVE
‘When Hope Whispers’ author Zoleka Mandela dies
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95
Former Anglo and De Beers chair Julian Ogilvie Thompson dies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Aching in the places my colleagues dwelt
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95
Beloved ‘Carte Blanche’ presenter Derek Watts dies
Gender rights champion Anshu Padayachee dies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.