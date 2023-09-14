PETER BRUCE: Aching in the places my colleagues dwelt
The passing of Jim Jones and Peter Joubert has made recent weeks sad and difficult
Growing older is not for sissies. As Leonard Cohen sang, “I ache in the places where I used to play”, and you find bits of your life begin to flake away like the pieces of a crashing plane.
Mostly those bits are people, and in the past two weeks two important pieces of my history have died. No more going back to check a memory here. I am going to miss Jim Jones, who died aged 81 at his home in France (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-09-05-former-business-day-editor-jim-jones-dies-at-81/) last week, who I succeeded as editor of this newspaper in 2001. We didn’t often speak, but when we did I was always the richer for it. He was entertaining and sometimes gloriously grumpy...
