‘When Hope Whispers’ author Zoleka Mandela dies

Author Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died.
She was admitted to hospital on September 18 for treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. News of her passing was confirmed by her family on her Instagram timeline.
“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli. Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” read the statement.
In 2022 Zoleka confirmed she had cancer in her liver and lungs.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, took to Instagram announcing the doctors’ reports after her oncologist performed a CAT scan.
“The CAT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity.” she wrote at the time.
In early August Zoleka shot up trends lists after she discovered thather battle with the disease was not over.
“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying ... I don’t want to die.”
