The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is being laid to rest in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
The venue is overflowing with thousands of mourners paying tribute to the prince, with amabutho arriving on Saturday morning with his body. The regiments have been told to stand down, with the SANDF taking over.
The Anglican church is leading the service.
Buthelezi passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
WATCH LIVE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral
Courtesy of SABC News.
The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is being laid to rest in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
The venue is overflowing with thousands of mourners paying tribute to the prince, with amabutho arriving on Saturday morning with his body. The regiments have been told to stand down, with the SANDF taking over.
The Anglican church is leading the service.
Buthelezi passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.
TimesLIVE
Municipality dictates dress code to mourn Buthelezi
EDITORIAL: Buthelezi’s mixed legacy
After Buthelezi, what lies ahead for the IFP?
Flags at half mast in run-up to Buthelezi’s special official funeral
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Flags at half mast in run-up to Buthelezi’s special official funeral
TOM EATON: Buthelezi, the warlord on whom South Africans went soft
ADAM SCHWARZ: Retracing SA’s struggle for peaceful change with Mangosuthu ...
Buthelezi’s death puts new focus on the land debate in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.