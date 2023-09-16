National

WATCH LIVE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral

16 September 2023 - 11:59
by TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, is being laid to rest in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The venue is overflowing with thousands of mourners paying tribute to the prince, with amabutho arriving on Saturday morning with his body. The regiments have been told to stand down, with the SANDF taking over.

The Anglican church is leading the service.

Buthelezi passed away on September 9 at the age of 95.

TimesLIVE

Municipality dictates dress code to mourn Buthelezi

The order by KZN’s Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality ignites debate on workplace autonomy and political affiliation
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Buthelezi’s mixed legacy

After his opposition to sanctions against apartheid, he played a more constructive role in the democratic era
Opinion
2 days ago

After Buthelezi, what lies ahead for the IFP?

In the wake of its founder’s passing, there are many future scenarios for the party
News & Fox
2 days ago

Flags at half mast in run-up to Buthelezi’s special official funeral

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral will include elements of military honours
National
4 days ago
