Buthelezi’s death puts new focus on the land debate in SA
Analysts say his legacy will be shaped by the continued survival of Zulu nationalism
12 September 2023 - 05:00
With much talk about Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s chequered history since his death on Saturday, analysts say his legacy will be shaped by the continued survival of Zulu nationalism.
That was central to Buthelezi’s decision to launch the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 1975 as well as being instrumental in a postapartheid deal that resulted in nearly 3-million hectares of land falling under traditional authorities on behalf of the Zulu monarchy in terms of the Ingonyama Trust Act. ..
