Municipality dictates dress code to mourn Buthelezi

IFP members at Dube hostel in Soweto mourn the passing of founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Some employees at a KwaZulu-Natal municipality were stunned this week when their boss instructed them to wear only black clothes and doeks to work to mourn the late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
SB Mthembu, municipal manager at the IFP-led Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, issued the instruction to all staff members via email on Monday that they were expected to wear mourning clothing when reporting for duty on Thursday.
“Please be informed that due to the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the municipality will observe Thursday as a day of bereavement. In lieu of this, all employees must use black clothing. Female employees must use a doek with their black clothing,” read the email without stating what would happen to those who chose not to adhere to the instruction.
The instruction did not sit well with some employees, who said they would not go to work to avoid being reprimanded for wearing their chosen outfits.
“There have been mixed reactions to this instruction, because this is a political institution and some people are not affiliated to the IFP or Buthelezi’s beliefs and have chosen to stay home on Thursday. We feel that this is unfair and we have not been given any platform to voice our opinions on this matter. It was a direct order for us to comply,” said an employee who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of being victimised.
Thobane Mkhize, an employee and union shop steward at the municipality, said it was unfair for Mthembu to pressurise employees to wear certain clothing to mourn Buthelezi.
“There is no labour law that says an employer can impose how workers mourn and what clothing they should wear to work to show respect to any deceased person. Also, this is a financial pressure for workers who might not have budgeted for black clothing.
“When the Zulu king [Goodwill Zwelithini] and [former president] Nelson Mandela died, we never received such an instruction. Why now?” asked Mkhize.
Mthembu did not reply to text messages sent to him on Tuesday. His personal assistant said he was attending a meeting out of town and would ask him to respond, but he had not done so by the time of publishing.
His second in charge, Hans Chotoo, who is also the director of corporate services, admitted knowing about the memorandum, but said only Mthembu could comment on it.
Nongoma Local Municipality, also in KwaZulu-Natal, has suspended internal and council meetings for the week to mark the passing of Buthelezi, who will be buried in a state funeral on Saturday.
Municipal manager Mthandeni Zungu issued an internal memorandum to all staff on Monday informing them the council will observe a week of mourning, which will end on Friday.
“To pay tribute to the late prince, all internal meetings taking place during this week must observe a moment of silence. No meeting should be conducted on Wednesday and Friday for these dates have been scheduled for the official memorial service and the funeral, respectively,” read the memorandum.
Samwu shop steward at the municipality, Sandile Thwala, said the decision was taken by councillors and municipal managers and would not affect ordinary workers. Nongoma is a municipality run by a coalition between the ANC, National Freedom Party (NFP) and the EFF.
Zungu did not respond to text messages sent to him.
Municipality dictates dress code to mourn Buthelezi
The order by KZN’s Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality ignites debate on workplace autonomy and political affiliation
ADAM SCHWARZ: Retracing SA's struggle for peaceful change with Mangosuthu Buthelezi
TOM EATON: Buthelezi, the warlord on whom South Africans went soft
Buthelezi's death puts new focus on the land debate in SA
Flags at half mast in run-up to Buthelezi's special official funeral
