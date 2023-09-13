Court faults Mpofu in Zuma’s appeal bid in private prosecution of Ramaphosa
Jacob Zuma had sought to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was an accessory to the alleged ‘leaking’ of Zuma’s confidential medical information
13 September 2023 - 17:21
Former president Jacob Zuma failed to meet the test for leave to appeal against an earlier judgment dismissing his private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
A full sitting of the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday dismissed Zuma’s leave to appeal against its July judgment. It also criticised Zuma’s counsel, Dali Mpofu, and his attorney, as they “sought to mislead” the court by omitting key correspondence with the deputy judge president...
