Raymond Ackerman hailed as exceptional retailer and statesman at memorial
Pick n Pay nonexecutive director Audrey Mothupi said Ackerman was the ‘kindest and most humble and deeply caring person I have ever worked with’
11 September 2023 - 15:59
Raymond Ackerman’s devotion to customers and staff, his kindness, and his clashes with governments past and present featured in at his memorial service on Monday.
Ackerman died last week aged 92. More than 1,000 people gathered at the Clovelly Country Club to attend the memorial service for the Pick n Pay founder, who started the retail giant in 1967. Among the mourners were Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Pepkor and Shoprite founder Christo Wiese...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.