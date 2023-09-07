National

Parliament postpones debate on new public protector

Vote on appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka was to have taken place on the same day as a motion to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office

07 September 2023 - 14:36 Andisiwe Makinana
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The National Assembly will decide on the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector on September 21. Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ
The National Assembly will decide on the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector on September 21. Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ

The National Assembly’s has delayed voting on the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector by 10 days and will only consider a motion to remove suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office on September 11.

The assembly’s programming committee had initially called for a sitting of all 400 MPs to debate and vote on the recommendation of section 194 that Mkhwebane be removed from office, and also to consider Gcaleka’s nomination as her successor on that date.

It decided on the roll-call voting system for each of the motions, which requires each MP to answer “yes” or “no” when called.

At a meeting on Thursday ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said voting on both matters could see proceedings concluding late, and the committee will vote on Gcaleka’s appointment on September 21.

The nominated candidate requires a vote of at least 60% (240 MPs) while at least two-thirds support (267 MPs) is required to remove a public protector from office.

TimesLIVE

Accusations fly after Mkhwebane’s return to work blocked

Mkhwebane takes aim at acting public protector  Gcaleka after being refused entry to her former office
National
23 hours ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane cannot return to work until president says so, protector’s office says

The suspended public protector announced on social media on Monday evening that she intended to head back to work
National
2 days ago

‘Mkhwebane’s intention to return to work is misconceived’: Ramaphosa

Public protector’s suspension remains effective until parliament votes on her fitness to hold office, President says
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Too late for energy bounce-back scheme as ...
National
2.
SIU to recover R76m after SCA dismisses ...
National
3.
KZN informal farmers to supply fresh produce to ...
National
4.
Parliament postpones debate on new public ...
National
5.
SA’s ‘Crocodile Dundee’ moment in doubt after ...
National

Related Articles

National Assembly votes on public protector’s fate

National

DA calls for reopening of public protector applications

National

Gcaleka has foot in the door to replace Mkhwebane as public protector

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.