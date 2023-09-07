Parliament postpones debate on new public protector

The National Assembly will decide on the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector on September 21. Picture: ANTON SCHOLTZ
The National Assembly’s has delayed voting on the appointment of Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector by 10 days and will only consider a motion to remove suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office on September 11.
The assembly’s programming committee had initially called for a sitting of all 400 MPs to debate and vote on the recommendation of section 194 that Mkhwebane be removed from office, and also to consider Gcaleka’s nomination as her successor on that date.
It decided on the roll-call voting system for each of the motions, which requires each MP to answer “yes” or “no” when called.
At a meeting on Thursday ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said voting on both matters could see proceedings concluding late, and the committee will vote on Gcaleka’s appointment on September 21.
The nominated candidate requires a vote of at least 60% (240 MPs) while at least two-thirds support (267 MPs) is required to remove a public protector from office.
Accusations fly after Mkhwebane’s return to work blocked
Busisiwe Mkhwebane cannot return to work until president says so, protector’s office says
‘Mkhwebane’s intention to return to work is misconceived’: Ramaphosa
