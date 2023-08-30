DA calls for reopening of public protector applications

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is one of eight candidates shortlisted to be the next public protector. Picture: PUBLIC PROTECTOR/X
The DA says none of the eight candidates on the shortlist for the post of public protector — including acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka — are worthy of the position, and has called for applications to be reopened.
The parliamentary committee tasked with finding a replacement for the suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane — whose term expires in October — has nominated Gcaleka as its candidate. She has been acting in the position since June 2022.
If the National Assembly approves Gcaleka's nomination, her appointment would require final approval by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“We hold the view none of the candidates interviewed are suitable for appointment, given the enormous responsibility this position holds,” said DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach.
“The candidates all showed an alarming lack of basic knowledge of the legal framework in which they would be required to operate. We further hold the view that an appointment should not be made simply due to a lack of any better alternatives.”
Breytenbach said Mkhwebane had done immense harm to the institution of the public protector, and reversing the damage and restoring its reputation would require a concerted effort by her replacement.
“It is of utmost importance the newly appointed public protector restores respect and credibility to the office, and who possesses integrity that is beyond reproach,” she added.
The DA did not nominate any of the applicants and nominees for the shortlist because they were unknown and none of them stood out as a suitable candidate, Breytenbach said.
“It is unfortunate the pool of applicants and nominees was disappointing when compared with the pool available during the last interviews. However, this may serve as an indication of the damage done to the institution under Mkhwebane’s term,” she said.
Gcaleka, who has an “obvious advantage” because she is the sitting deputy and has acted in the position since the suspension of Mkhwebane “was unable to shake off the baggage from her past and has not demonstrated the dynamism required during her acting stint,” Breytenbach said.
“Parliament must reopen the application process to find a candidate truly worth of being the new public protector.”
