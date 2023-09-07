Nedlac annual summit to tackle inadequate economic growth and unemployment
This comes more than a year after partners failed to hammer out a social compact to address runaway joblessness and slow economic growth
07 September 2023 - 17:25
Government leaders, bureaucrats, planners, economists and civic and union leaders are set to meet for Nedlac’s annual national summit on Friday, more than a year after partners failed to hammer out a social compact to address runaway unemployment and slow economic growth dogging SA.
This has spurred Dr Asghar Adelzadeh, economist and director at the Economic Modelling Agency at GIBS Business School, to come up with guidelines the social partners need to keep in mind in their quest to address the country’s socio-economic crises...
