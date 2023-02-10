National

Back Sona promises with action, labour federations urge Ramaphosa

Labour groups are growing frustrated with the government’s lackadaisical approach to addressing the country’s socioeconomic crisis.

10 February 2023 - 16:30 Luyolo Mkentane

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s  state of the nation address (Sona) was uninspiring and lacked a detailed plan to take Africa’s most industrialised economy out of the “depressing situation” it is in, labour federations said on Friday.

They said they are growing frustrated with the government’s lackadaisical approach to addressing the country’s socioeconomic crisis...

