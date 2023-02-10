Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) was uninspiring and lacked a detailed plan to take Africa’s most industrialised economy out of the “depressing situation” it is in, labour federations said on Friday.
They said they are growing frustrated with the government’s lackadaisical approach to addressing the country’s socioeconomic crisis...
Back Sona promises with action, labour federations urge Ramaphosa
Labour groups are growing frustrated with the government’s lackadaisical approach to addressing the country’s socioeconomic crisis.
