DA criticises Treasury exemption to SOEs for reporting on irregular spending
The instruction by the Treasury fundamentally undermines the principles of transparency and accountability, the DA says
10 August 2023 - 17:05
The DA has condemned an instruction note issued by the Treasury in December that exempts state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from reporting their irregular expenditure.
The party has called on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to rescind the note immediately...
