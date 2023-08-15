National

Parole given to Marike de Klerk’s murderer after 20 years in prison

Luyanda Mboniswa was sentenced to life behind bars for stabbing and strangling De Klerk in her Cape Town apartment

15 August 2023 - 11:18 Khanyisile Ngcobo
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The man convicted of the murder of late president FW de Klerk’s former wife, Marike, is set to be placed on parole from the end of August, the department of correctional services announced on Tuesday. 

Luyanda Mboniswa was convicted and sentenced to life behind bars in 2003 for the murder of Marike de Klerk. He was also handed a 15-year jail term for robbery.

The former first lady‚ who was 64 years old when she died‚ was stabbed in the back and strangled in her apartment at the Dolphin Beach estate in Blouberg‚ Cape Town‚ in December 2001. Mboniswa‚ who stole a gold watch‚ a cellphone‚ two torches and some money‚ had worked at the complex as a security guard. He was 21 at the time of the crime.

In a statement, the department’s Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Mboniswa’s parole placement 20 years after sentencing‚ effective from August 30 2023.

“In compliance with the Correctional Services Act‚ Mboniswa was considered for parole placement having served the minimum required time. The parole placement process started from the preparation of the profile by the case management committee and consideration by the correctional supervision and parole board.

“The national council for correctional services also dealt with the profile before its submission to the minister of justice and correctional services for a decision. The minister is empowered by section 78 of the Correctional Services Act to make a determination on those sentenced to life.

Nxumalo said upon release‚ Mboniswa “will be admitted into the system of community corrections‚ whereby he is expected to comply with specific set of parole conditions for the rest of his natural life”.

“He will be assigned a monitoring official to render supervision duties. Normal parole conditions will apply‚ such as being restricted to his magisterial district. He is also not allowed to have contact with the family of the victim and shall not change his residential address without informing the monitoring official.”

The department reiterated that parole formed part of the “total rehabilitation programme” aimed at correcting an offender's behaviour and said it “may include continuation of programmes in the system of community corrections”.

BOOK REVIEW: Oppenheimer missed opportunities to bend the arc of our history

Michael Cardo’s book is no hagiography, but suggests a behemoth that helped alter the pernicious aspects of apartheid
Life
2 months ago

TONY LEON: De Klerk and the Gorbachev paradox

Both were committed party men who inaugurated reforms that would sweep them from power, writes Tony Leon
Opinion
11 months ago

Beloved “Arch” was among the last of the icons of the anti-apartheid struggle

Desmond Tutu will be remembered as the man who guided SA’s churches through some of their most bitter confrontations with the apartheid state
National
1 year ago
