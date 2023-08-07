Higher education minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has notified the University of SA (Unisa) of his intention to place the institution under administration.
On Monday, the department confirmed the minister had notified Unisa council chair James Maboa of his intention to appoint an administrator on Friday.
“The minister intends to exercise his powers in terms of the Higher Education Act of 1997‚ which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of section 49B, the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator.
“The minister’s decision follows reports by an independent assessor‚ Prof Themba Mosia‚ and the ministerial task team (MTT) on Unisa chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai. Nzimande is satisfied that the independent assessor’s report reveals financial and other maladministration of a serious nature, which affects the effective functioning of Unisa.”
Nzimande's decision comes after an application brought by Unisa’s former registrar‚ Prof Steward Mothata‚ on June 20 in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to declare the council is no longer “properly constituted” after the resignation of several members.
Mothata‚ who was fired by vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula on June 27‚ sought several other orders including directing Nzimande to appoint an administrator for Unisa within 15 days of the order being granted.
In May, Mosia made 26 recommendations to Nzimande in a 308-page report, which included that Unisa be placed under full administration and the council and management be relieved of their duties.
SA universities becoming sites of corruption, says Nzimande
'Decay and rot' in Unisa exposed through report, Nehawu says
