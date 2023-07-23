Western Cape soldiers on in drive for devolution of powers
Bid could end up in the Constitutional Court, says premier Alan Winde
23 July 2023 - 20:35
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the DA-controlled provincial government’s bid to have certain powers devolved to it from the national government may end up in the Constitutional Court if intergovernmental processes do not achieve this objective.
The provincial government’s main argument for devolution of powers over for example transport and policing is that the national government is failing to provide these services and that the Western Cape government is well placed to deliver quality services...
