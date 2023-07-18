Critics lose legal bid to scrap Western Cape collaboration schools
Judge rejects Equal Education and the SA Democratic Teachers Union’s argument that the system conflicts with national legislation and the constitution
18 July 2023 - 17:45
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
The Western Cape High Court has dismissed legal challenges by lobby group Equal Education and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) against the provincial education department’s “collaboration schools”, a model that draws on the private sector to shore-up underperforming state schools in poor communities.
Collaboration schools have been operating in the Western Cape since 2015, and have continued to receive state funding and resources while their non-profit operating partners bring in additional money, resources and skills. There are currently 13 collaboration schools, assisted by seven operating partners, which have brought in an extra R325m to date.
Equal education and Sadtu launched separate legal applications, challenging collaboration schools as part of a broader salvo against a host of interventions in the province that were introduced in the 2018 Western Cape Provincial School Education Amendment Act. They include donor-funded schools, intervention schools for rehabilitating learners, and a school evaluation authority.
The applicants argued the provisions were in conflict with the SA Schools Act and the constitution and asked the court to declare them invalid. Among their concerns is the act’s provisions for the governance of collaboration schools, which give operating partners 50% of the seats and 50% of the voting rights on school governing bodies, which the applicants argued would disenfranchise parents and learners.
Judge Andre Le Grange considered the applications together, and in a judgment handed down on Monday dismissed them both. He said Equal Education’s argument that giving voting rights to operating partners would limit children's' rights to participate in decisions that affect them was unconvincing. Teachers, staff, parents and learners all had guaranteed places on a school governing body, subject to the inclusion of the operating partner, and there was no breach of their rights to be involved in school governance, he said.
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the judgment had affirmed the provincial education department’s right to innovate. SA’s constitution declares education to be a concurrent power, which gives provincial departments scope to devise their own approach to implementing policies set at national level.
“It gives us sufficient certainty to expand the number of collaboration schools,” said Maynier. “On balance, these schools deliver good results. They mobilise additional resources, teachers, coaches, guidance counsellors, financial management skills and psychosocial support ... to deliver better education outcomes, particularly in poor communities,” he said.
In its court papers, the Western Cape education department said most collaboration schools had seen an improvement in learners’ matric results and in the results of the Western Cape systemic tests, particularly once they had participated in the scheme for several years.
“We need now to explore other public-private partnership models that will serve poor communities the Western Cape. I think the private sector can play a major role in either providing high quality low-fee or no-fee education,” Maynier said, noting that similar models had been implemented successfully in the Philippines and Colombia.
Sadtu, SA’s biggest teacher union, said it would seek leave to appeal the the judgment. The union’s main concern with the act’s provisions for collaboration schools is the limitations it placed on the participation of parents and learners, said a Sadtu spokesperson.
Equal Education hadn’t responded to Business Day’s request for comment at the time of publication, saying it needed more time to consider the judgment.
Critics lose legal bid to scrap Western Cape collaboration schools
Judge rejects Equal Education and the SA Democratic Teachers Union’s argument that the system conflicts with national legislation and the constitution
The Western Cape High Court has dismissed legal challenges by lobby group Equal Education and the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) against the provincial education department’s “collaboration schools”, a model that draws on the private sector to shore-up underperforming state schools in poor communities.
Collaboration schools have been operating in the Western Cape since 2015, and have continued to receive state funding and resources while their non-profit operating partners bring in additional money, resources and skills. There are currently 13 collaboration schools, assisted by seven operating partners, which have brought in an extra R325m to date.
Equal education and Sadtu launched separate legal applications, challenging collaboration schools as part of a broader salvo against a host of interventions in the province that were introduced in the 2018 Western Cape Provincial School Education Amendment Act. They include donor-funded schools, intervention schools for rehabilitating learners, and a school evaluation authority.
The applicants argued the provisions were in conflict with the SA Schools Act and the constitution and asked the court to declare them invalid. Among their concerns is the act’s provisions for the governance of collaboration schools, which give operating partners 50% of the seats and 50% of the voting rights on school governing bodies, which the applicants argued would disenfranchise parents and learners.
Judge Andre Le Grange considered the applications together, and in a judgment handed down on Monday dismissed them both. He said Equal Education’s argument that giving voting rights to operating partners would limit children's' rights to participate in decisions that affect them was unconvincing. Teachers, staff, parents and learners all had guaranteed places on a school governing body, subject to the inclusion of the operating partner, and there was no breach of their rights to be involved in school governance, he said.
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the judgment had affirmed the provincial education department’s right to innovate. SA’s constitution declares education to be a concurrent power, which gives provincial departments scope to devise their own approach to implementing policies set at national level.
“It gives us sufficient certainty to expand the number of collaboration schools,” said Maynier. “On balance, these schools deliver good results. They mobilise additional resources, teachers, coaches, guidance counsellors, financial management skills and psychosocial support ... to deliver better education outcomes, particularly in poor communities,” he said.
In its court papers, the Western Cape education department said most collaboration schools had seen an improvement in learners’ matric results and in the results of the Western Cape systemic tests, particularly once they had participated in the scheme for several years.
“We need now to explore other public-private partnership models that will serve poor communities the Western Cape. I think the private sector can play a major role in either providing high quality low-fee or no-fee education,” Maynier said, noting that similar models had been implemented successfully in the Philippines and Colombia.
Sadtu, SA’s biggest teacher union, said it would seek leave to appeal the the judgment. The union’s main concern with the act’s provisions for collaboration schools is the limitations it placed on the participation of parents and learners, said a Sadtu spokesperson.
Equal Education hadn’t responded to Business Day’s request for comment at the time of publication, saying it needed more time to consider the judgment.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Provinces ‘must spend more on school infrastructure’
Officials must be held accountable for KZN school meal scandal, MPs say
Lack of books in SA’s homes throws spotlight on Pirls shock
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Never mind blackouts and Russophilia — education is the disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Online schools still a viable alternative to traditional schooling
DAVID MAYNIER: Senseless opposition to quality education for poor learners
Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.