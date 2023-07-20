Industry backs SA’s green energy master plan
The draft plan’s focus on local value chains, job creation and skills development in the renewable sector gains industry support
20 July 2023 - 16:08
Industry has voiced its support for the draft renewable energy master plan that was published by the department of minerals & energy earlier this week.
The master plan’s focus is on building local value chains for renewable energy and battery storage, rather than on setting the pace for the rollout of renewables. Its objectives include expanding the industrial capacity in the renewables value chain, job creation, skills development and transformation of the industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now