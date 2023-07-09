Eskom admits it made mistakes in Komati shutdown
We need to start just transition programmes earlier, Bheki Nxumalo tells community
09 July 2023 - 18:09
Senior Eskom representatives say the utility should have begun implementing initiatives to create jobs at the recently decommissioned Komati power station in Mpumalanga sooner.
This would have avoided the lag time between when the station was shut down in 2022 and the launch of new programmes aimed at renewable power generation, job creation and skills training...
