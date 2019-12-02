Social pressures force Anglo American to find environmental answers

High in the arid mountains of South America water is a scarce and precious commodity for copper miners. Social pressure and business imperatives are forcing companies to find innovative technologies to change the way they operate.

Anglo American, one of the world’s largest diversified mining companies, is aggressively pursuing two technologies developed in-house to reduce water and electricity consumption, minimise effects on the environment and surrounding communities and become a sustainable, long-term business.

Anglo has stakes in the Collahuasi, Los Bronces and El Soldado copper mines in Chile and is building the $5.3bn (about R78bn) Quellaveco mine in Peru, raising output to more than 1-million tons from 600,000 tons.

Both these technologies will address a broad range of growing societal and environmental pressures that mining companies are coming under from shareholders, investors and governments.

Invisible mine

“People don’t want to see a mine. That’s the challenge. How do we make a mine that’s invisible with no [effect on the environment] and we keep providing the benefits of mining to the country,” says Patricio Chacana, general manager of Los Bronces.

“How do we keep contributing to the future, taking into consideration this challenge and the aspirations of society which grants you the right to operate?” he says.

The feeling in Anglo is that it is becoming difficult, costly and time consuming to build large mines because of these issues. To keep the world supplied with the minerals it needs, fresh ways to tangibly address concerns have to be found soon.

The Quellaveco copper project, which is planned to use largely conventional mining and processes, can be retrofitted with the two new Anglo technologies to make it a more palatable investment for shareholders.

The hot topic in mining is management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, an important concept for investors and funders.

“ESG forms a bigger part of that investment decision. Sometimes you find projects with wonderful internal rates of returns, but all these ESG matters and the uncertainty, particularly when you consider mining is such a long-term game ... are now forming a bigger part of that decision-making process than the financial part at some point,” says Abigail Mukhuba, finance director at JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals.

BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, overseeing investments worth $8.6-trillion, closely considers ESG matters in deciding where to allocate funds “first from the increased relevance of this, but also thinking about how these factors will affect commodity prices,” the organisation’s MD, Evy Hambro, said at the Joburg Mining Indaba.