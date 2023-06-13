National

Public procurement of renewable energy in urgent need of a shake-up

Overhaul should include expansion to focus on attracting private investment in grid infrastructure

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

The government-run programme for the procurement of power from independent producers needs an overhaul, including expansion to also focus on attracting private investment in grid infrastructure, a new report says.

Also, industry leaders believe the high costs developers have to incur even before they can submit bids and the many rules they need to comply with have created an uneven playing field for those who want to participate in public procurement processes compared with private embedded generation projects...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.