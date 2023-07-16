The Big Read
SA risks ejection from global trade — Energy Council CEO
If we do not move with global trends, we are going to deindustrialise, says James MacKay
16 July 2023 - 07:52
South Africa will be shut out of global trade if it doesn’t have a clean technology industrial base by 2030. This will lead to a rapid deindustrialisation of the economy.
This is according to James MacKay, CEO of the Energy Council, who says there’s no more time to engage in ideological debates about protection of coal constituencies when there’s a rapid shift towards cleaner energy in other parts of the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now