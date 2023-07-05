Court rules Zuma’s bid to privately prosecute Cyril Ramaphosa is ‘unlawful’
A full bench of the Johannesburg high court found that former president Jacob Zuma instituted the private prosecution ‘for an ulterior motive’
05 July 2023 - 12:06
Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa is “unlawful and unconstitutional” and has been set aside.
Zuma sought to prosecute Ramaphosa after Zuma alleged that his confidential medical information had been leaked to the media, when he sought to postpone the so-called arms deal trial in 2021. Zuma claimed the senior prosecutor, Billy Downer, had leaked his information to journalist Karyn Maughan. ..
