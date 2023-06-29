Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The death toll after heavy rains that devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal this week has risen to four.
Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said on Thursday three of the victims were from eThekwini while one person died in the Ugu district on the south coast. One person is still missing.
Affected areas include Phoenix‚ Inanda‚ Ntuzuma‚ KwaMashu‚ Pinetown and Folweni. In the Ugu district‚ the uMzumbe‚ uMuziwabantu and the uMdoni areas were counting the costs of the disaster.
Preliminary reports indicate extensive damage to road infrastructure‚ electricity and sewer systems and houses. Schools have also been damaged with the Pinetown district being the hardest hit with ten schools reported to have been damaged‚ while further assessments are under way in other affected districts.
Sithole-Moloi said the agricultural sector also suffered losses, including the destruction of 700 chicken broilers in Inanda.
The floodwaters have also swamped Durban’s Blue Lagoon. “The department in partnership with eThekwini is facilitating a cleanup which may force beach closures‚” said Sithole-Moloi.
TimesLIVE
Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains
One person still missing amid extensive damage to roads‚ electricity infrastructure, sewerage and houses
VUKANI NZOBE: Youth in climate change
LARA WILLIAMS: How Africa could become a climate saviour, not a victim
TARIYE GBADEGESIN: Why collective responsibility is needed in carbon markets
