Death toll rises to four after devastating KZN rains

One person still missing amid extensive damage to roads‚ electricity infrastructure, sewerage and houses

29 June 2023 - 14:57 Mfundo Mkhize
Classrooms that were erected at Brettonwood High School in Umbilo after the April 2022 floods were damaged by floods on June 27 2023. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Classrooms that were erected at Brettonwood High School in Umbilo after the April 2022 floods were damaged by floods on June 27 2023. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The death toll after heavy rains that devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal this week has risen to four.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said on Thursday three of the victims were from eThekwini while one person died in the Ugu district on the south coast. One person is still missing.

Affected areas include Phoenix‚ Inanda‚ Ntuzuma‚ KwaMashu‚ Pinetown and Folweni. In the Ugu district‚ the uMzumbe‚ uMuziwabantu and the uMdoni areas were counting the costs of the disaster.

Preliminary reports indicate extensive damage to road infrastructure‚ electricity and sewer systems and houses. Schools have also been damaged with the Pinetown district being the hardest hit with ten schools reported to have been damaged‚ while further assessments are under way in other affected districts.

Sithole-Moloi said the agricultural sector also suffered losses, including the destruction of 700 chicken broilers in Inanda.

The floodwaters have also swamped Durban’s Blue Lagoon. “The department in partnership with eThekwini is facilitating a cleanup which may force beach closures‚” said Sithole-Moloi.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.