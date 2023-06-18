The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.
In the climate change discourse, Africa is typically cast as a victim. But what if it could instead become our hero?
The continent is suffering the consequences of the climate emergency, despite bearing little responsibility for the carbon emissions that have caused it. By 2021, Africa had contributed just 2.8% of the world’s cumulative CO2 emissions — for context, the US is responsible for about 25%...
LARA WILLIAMS: How Africa could become a climate saviour, not a victim
The continent has some unique advantages that could help it make a significant contribution to the climate fight
