National

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO dismissed after staff complaints

28 June 2023 - 17:17 Ernest Mabuza
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has dismissed its CEO Sello Hatang after received certain allegations around his personal conduct in the workplace. File photo: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has dismissed its CEO Sello Hatang after received certain allegations around his personal conduct in the workplace. File photo: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has dismissed its outgoing CEO Sello Hatang. 

In May, the foundation placed Hatang on special leave and launched an investigation into “serious allegations” against him after receiving complaints from some staff members in relation to his past conduct.

“The complaints, which centred on Mr Hatang’s personal conduct at the workplace, were received shortly after Mr Hatang announced on May 2 2003 that he was resigning as CEO,” foundation chair Prof Njabulo Ndebele said on Wednesday. 

Hatang was to begin serving a three-month notice period when he was placed on special leave.

“As Mr Hatang was still serving his notice, he was placed on special leave while the complaints were independently investigated,” Ndebele said. 

He said the investigation took careful consideration of the rights of the complainants and Hatang. 

“After considering the outcomes of the independent investigation and ensuring that the process had been conducted fairly and without prejudice, the board concluded that Mr Hatang’s conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position — and that he should be summarily dismissed,” Ndebele said. 

Ndebele said the focus now was on ensuring continuity in the foundation’s activities, particularly in the approach to Mandela’s birthday commemorations on July 18. 

“The process of appointing a new CEO will begin soon. Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after this extremely difficult episode.” 

Public enterprises DG dismissed for contract breach

Justice minister Ronald Lamola upholds sanctions as a disciplinary inquiry finds Kgathatso Tlhakudi in violation of his employment contract
National
3 weeks ago

Solidarity to challenge minister’s power to set racial quotas

Employment Equity Amendment Act ‘the most drastic race-manipulating legislation in the world,’ union says
National
2 months ago

Angelo Agrizzi has brain damage, doctor tells court

Note from prison says Agrizzi had not had blood pressure medication since admission
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cosatu threatens councils with legal action
National / Labour
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa lays into the West in Paris for ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia and Wagner unlikely to ...
National
4.
Minister’s power to veto council infringes local ...
National
5.
Local government lacks civil engineers’ skills
National

Related Articles

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: SA is a bolt-hole of choice for international crooks

Opinion

JOSHUA NOTT: A seat at the table is better than none

Opinion

Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms CEO’s suspension amid probe

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.