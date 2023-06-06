National

Public enterprises DG dismissed for contract breach

Justice minister Ronald Lamola upholds sanctions as a disciplinary inquiry finds Kgathatso Tlhakudi in violation of his employment contract

06 June 2023 - 12:55 ERNEST MABUZA
Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi has been dismissed after a disciplinary inquiry. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed public enterprises department DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi. 

After a complaint received by the Public Service Commission (PSC) last year, Lamola was mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Tlhakudi violated his employment contract. 

“The ministry of justice & correctional services confirms the disciplinary inquiry has [been] completed and delivered its outcome.” 

The ministry said due process was followed and all allegations were put to Tlhakudi, who was represented in the inquiry.  

“Having considered the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, advocate [Rathaga] Ramawele SC, found Tlhakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal.” 

Lamola had given effect to the sanction and sent Tlhakudi a dismissal letter dated June 2 in terms of the Public Service Act. 

After his suspension last year, Tlhakudi sought its lifting in the labour court. In his application, Tlhakudi accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Tlhakudi argued this was because he was an “obstacle” to a programme involving the sale of SAA.

“The allegations, which are disputed, are unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. [Gordhan] welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the labour court, where the matter will be properly ventilated,” Gordhan’s department said at the time. 

The department noted the Constitutional Court refused an application by Tlhakudi for leave to appeal the labour court’s ruling that his suspension was lawful. 

The Constitutional Court’s ruling vindicated the department’s position that Tlhakudi had long sought to avoid accountability for his misconduct that arose from a complaint filed with the PSC for alleged unethical behaviour over a recruitment process.

TimesLIVE

Kgathatso Tlhakudi was involved in SAA sale process, public enterprises says

The suspended public enterprises director-general ‘engaged with the potential strategic equity partners when the non-disclosure agreement was signed’
National
11 months ago

LETTER: Kgathatso Tlhakudi will not ask about SAA as answers are too dire to accept

Tlhakudi says SAA has been undercapitalised for years, but Scopa minutes show it received R32bn in cash bailouts, and guarantees of R19bn from ...
Opinion
2 years ago

After funding was denied, some members of Denel’s board quit, official says

‘When [funding] was not forthcoming, they felt that they could not stay on,’ Kgathatso Tlhakudi says
National
2 years ago
