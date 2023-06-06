Public enterprises DG dismissed for contract breach

US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Developer Fortress retains 100% ownership, while Pick n Pay will lease the property for 15 years on a triple net lease
The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
The former international is the first Australian to manage a team in the Premier League
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed public enterprises department DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi.
After a complaint received by the Public Service Commission (PSC) last year, Lamola was mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Tlhakudi violated his employment contract.
“The ministry of justice & correctional services confirms the disciplinary inquiry has [been] completed and delivered its outcome.”
The ministry said due process was followed and all allegations were put to Tlhakudi, who was represented in the inquiry.
“Having considered the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, advocate [Rathaga] Ramawele SC, found Tlhakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal.”
Lamola had given effect to the sanction and sent Tlhakudi a dismissal letter dated June 2 in terms of the Public Service Act.
After his suspension last year, Tlhakudi sought its lifting in the labour court. In his application, Tlhakudi accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Tlhakudi argued this was because he was an “obstacle” to a programme involving the sale of SAA.
“The allegations, which are disputed, are unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. [Gordhan] welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the labour court, where the matter will be properly ventilated,” Gordhan’s department said at the time.
The department noted the Constitutional Court refused an application by Tlhakudi for leave to appeal the labour court’s ruling that his suspension was lawful.
The Constitutional Court’s ruling vindicated the department’s position that Tlhakudi had long sought to avoid accountability for his misconduct that arose from a complaint filed with the PSC for alleged unethical behaviour over a recruitment process.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Public enterprises DG dismissed for contract breach
Justice minister Ronald Lamola upholds sanctions as a disciplinary inquiry finds Kgathatso Tlhakudi in violation of his employment contract
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed public enterprises department DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi.
After a complaint received by the Public Service Commission (PSC) last year, Lamola was mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Tlhakudi violated his employment contract.
“The ministry of justice & correctional services confirms the disciplinary inquiry has [been] completed and delivered its outcome.”
The ministry said due process was followed and all allegations were put to Tlhakudi, who was represented in the inquiry.
“Having considered the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, advocate [Rathaga] Ramawele SC, found Tlhakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal.”
Lamola had given effect to the sanction and sent Tlhakudi a dismissal letter dated June 2 in terms of the Public Service Act.
After his suspension last year, Tlhakudi sought its lifting in the labour court. In his application, Tlhakudi accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Tlhakudi argued this was because he was an “obstacle” to a programme involving the sale of SAA.
“The allegations, which are disputed, are unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. [Gordhan] welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the labour court, where the matter will be properly ventilated,” Gordhan’s department said at the time.
The department noted the Constitutional Court refused an application by Tlhakudi for leave to appeal the labour court’s ruling that his suspension was lawful.
The Constitutional Court’s ruling vindicated the department’s position that Tlhakudi had long sought to avoid accountability for his misconduct that arose from a complaint filed with the PSC for alleged unethical behaviour over a recruitment process.
TimesLIVE
Kgathatso Tlhakudi was involved in SAA sale process, public enterprises says
LETTER: Kgathatso Tlhakudi will not ask about SAA as answers are too dire to accept
After funding was denied, some members of Denel’s board quit, official says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mantashe appoints service providers to roll out mining rights licensing system
Angry commercial farmers reject race-based water licence proposals
Pravin Gordhan still hopeful despite failure to resolve dispute over trains in ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.