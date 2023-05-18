Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms CEO’s suspension amid probe

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has confirmed the suspension of outgoing CEO Sello Hatang amid a probe into his conduct.
The Sunday Times reported the foundation placed Hatang on special leave as it launched an investigation into “serious allegations” against him.
Hatang resigned from the organisation on May 1 after 15 years at the helm and had begun serving his three-month notice period when he was placed on special leave.
Foundation chair Prof Njabulo Ndebele initially acknowledged there was “a legal process under way in respect of the CEO” but declined to confirm or deny that Hatang had been suspended. This changed in a statement issued on Thursday, in which Ndebele gave “some detail and context within the structures of due process”.
“Hatang resigned from the organisation on May 1. As we were preparing to announce his departure, we received complaints from some staff members in relation to his past conduct.
“The board of trustees immediately launched an investigation into these complaints and Hatang was placed on special leave to facilitate a thorough legal process, which is now under way.”
The foundation could not provide further detail because the process has not been concluded.
Ndebele said Prof Verne Harris had been appointed as acting CEO and “the foundation is acting firmly in line with the ethos and principles for which we are known”.
TimesLIVE
