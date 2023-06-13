National

Legal services ombud will protect public against crooked lawyers, Desai says

Retired judge confirms his office’s role in setting up appeal tribunals at the Legal Practice Council

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 18:16 Tauriq Moosa

Lawyers who have appealed against disciplinary findings of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) leave cases “in limbo”, says legal services ombud Siraj Desai.

“We cannot keep these matters in the air,” he said, confirming his office’s role in finalising the formation of appeal tribunals at the council. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.