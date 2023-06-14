National

SCA rejects automatic loss of SA citizenship on acquisition of dual nationality

Court says it makes no sense that a foreigner can acquire SA citizenship and hold dual nationality while South Africans automatically lose their citizenship when acquiring a foreign passport

14 June 2023 - 14:05 Tauriq Moosa

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has struck down a provision in the Citizenship Act that automatically strips South Africans of their nationality on acquiring citizenship of another country.

The case arouse after the DA appealed to the SCA after the high court dismissed an application in 2021 on behalf of such citizens who discovered they had lost their citizenship after acquiring dual nationality without being forewarned by Home Affairs. ..

