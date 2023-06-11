National

JCC reprimands retired judge Siraj Desai on pro-Palestinian stance

Committee finds he endorsed views by appending his signature to a statement

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 15:50

The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), an arm of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has reprimanded retired judge and legal services ombudsman Siraj Desai for conduct “unbecoming of a judge”, after he appended his signature to a statement from a global Palestine-led movement that promotes sanctions against Israel.

Judges are not allowed to meddle in politics...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.