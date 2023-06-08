Equities slide after Bank of Canada’s surprise hike awakens fear that US rates may stay higher for longer
The original deadline set down for the end of June has been moved until the end of the year
The home affairs department has extended the validity exemption permits for Zimbabweans that were set to expire at the end of June until the end of the year.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi issued a directive in September 2022 to extend the validity of exemption permits, but said in a statement late on Wednesday they will now expire only at the end of December...
Home affairs extends the validity of Zimbabwe exemption permits
The original deadline set down for the end of June has been moved until the end of the year
