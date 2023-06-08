National

Home affairs extends the validity of Zimbabwe exemption permits

The original deadline set down for the end of June has been moved until the end of the year

08 June 2023 - 08:11 Nico Gous

The home affairs department has extended the validity exemption permits for Zimbabweans that were set to expire at the end of June until the end of the year.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi issued a directive in September 2022 to extend the validity of exemption permits, but said in a statement late on Wednesday they will now expire only at the end of December...

