SCA overrules high court’s ‘injudicious overreach’ in RAF matters

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found that the Johannesburg high court misdirected itself in refusing to allow two Road Accident Fund (RAF) settlements, in what it termed “extraordinary appeals”.
The first RAF matter involved a woman named Doris Taylor, who was in an accident in 2018. Taylor was represented by the firm De Broglio Attorneys Inc. After the RAF opposed Taylor’s compensation claim in the high court, De Broglio filed numerous reports from medical and other experts.
The matter was set for trial in 2020. However, settlement negotiations with the RAF begun and when the matter came before judge Denise Fisher in October 2020, a settlement had been reached. As a result, the parties, including the RAF, requested Fisher remove the matter from her roll.
However, Fisher was “unmoved”, says SCA judge Christiaan van der Merwe in his judgment.
Fisher postponed the matter by a month to answer questions, as she was concerned about the “propriety” of the settlement amount of more than R1m. Fisher wanted to know, among other things, whether judicial oversight might be required as the matter had been on her roll.
Around this time, Fisher heard another RAF claim from another De Broglio client, Hlengani Mathonsi. As with Taylor, settlement was reached. The parties asked Fisher to make the settlement an order of court. Instead, Fisher found procedural issues and postponed it to the same day as Taylor’s matter.
In November, after hearing argument in both Taylor’s and Mathonsi’s matters, Fisher reserved judgment in both, despite, Van der Merwe noted, Fisher raising different questions.
She handed down judgment later, dealing with both. It is this appeal that the SCA termed “extraordinary”.
High court “paid scant attention”
Writing for a unanimous court, SCA judge Van der Merwe on Monday described Fisher’s judgment as “wide-ranging” and held it “paid scant attention” to the questions she asked and made no mention of her concerns in the Mathonsi matter.
Instead, Fisher’s judgment tackled two broad themes: The viability of the RAF itself; and the exploitation by claimants and their representatives.
For the first, Fisher recommended the RAF “should be liquidated and/or placed under administration as a matter of urgency”, to prevent the “haemorrhage” of public funds.
For the second, Fisher wrote the cases before her “expose defiant attempts” by the lawyers “to avoid judicial scrutiny of settlements”. She said the circumstances in which settlement was entered into “are strongly suggestive of dishonesty”. She held that De Broglio and its experts “dishonestly misrepresented the facts of the Taylor matter to the RAF”.
The RAF was also at fault, she held, writing that its officials “did not act lawfully to conclude the settlements and, for this reason, [the settlements] are void”.
She also directed that the conduct of the lawyers and experts be referred to their relevant regulatory bodies, such as the Legal Practice Council and Health Professions Council.
The parties appealed and were granted leave by the SCA, after Fisher refused.
“Injudicious overreach”
Appeal judge Van der Merwe found that “not a single finding” Fisher made “had been open for her to make”. Fisher “decided non-issues without evidence, to the detriment of all concerned”. Van der Merwe held that “this injudicious overreach has to be strongly deprecated”.
Van der Merwe noted that the viability of the RAF was not before Fisher, even if she had such concerns. Courts are constrained “to decide only the issues that the parties have raised for decision”.
Regarding the referrals to relevant regulatory bodies, Van der Merwe held the affected persons were not afforded any opportunity to state their case, before having their conduct impugned. The SCA set the referrals aside.
Regarding settlements, Van der Merwe noted that the purpose of settlements or compromises is to “put an end to litigation”. A court’s refusal to sign off “has no effect on the enforceability of the compromise” between the parties.
The SCA upheld the appeals.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
SCA overrules high court’s ‘injudicious overreach’ in RAF matters
The Supreme Court of Appeal has found that the Johannesburg high court misdirected itself in refusing to allow two Road Accident Fund settlements
