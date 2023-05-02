Parliament approves bill making SA sign language an official language

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
The National Assembly has adopted a bill that makes SA Sign Language an official language in terms of the constitution.
The bill, which adds SA sign language to the eleven official languages, will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrency.
The bill — which could become law — has taken more than a decade to be passed by parliament.
The first suggestion of such a law was made in a 2007 to the constitutional review committee by the Deaf Federation of SA, which stated it was approaching the committee as a first step to have sign language recognised.
They said at the time that although there were deaf schools, because SA sign language was not officially recognised by government departments, institutions, media and facilities did not support it.
A supporting vote of two thirds of MPs was needed to pass the bill. There were 306 votes in favour of the bill, no abstentions and no-one voted against it.
2022 was the fourth year that SA sign language was an official matric subject for final examination.
It is, however, believed that by making sign language official, the government will be encouraged to allocate resources to it to develop it in provincial and local government departments.
Parliamentarians expressed support for bill before they voted for it.
EFF MP Yoliswa Yako welcomed the bill, saying: “This also shows that there is nothing wrong with amending the constitution every now and then, because society evolves and our understanding of issues evolves.
“We have 4-million people in SA who use sign language. The amendment of the constitution to recognise sign language as one of the official languages should not even have been a matter of debate.”
Good party MP Brett Herron said: “It is our constitutional duty to build a nation, which is inclusive. For too long, special needs, differently abled or disabled South Africans have been relegated to navigate a state that is unprepared and underdeveloped.
“By recognising [SA sign language] as a 12th official SA language, we take one giant step for the rights of deaf South Africans. But we take only one small step for the human dignity and rights of all South Africans who are excluded or under serviced because of their disabilities.”
He said that national, provincial and local governments must do more for all of those who are excluded because of a disability.
Childk@businesslive.co.za
